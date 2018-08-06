Now it’s easier than ever to share news tips with the Berkeleyside team

Berkeleyside has just launched a new tips form to make it simple for readers to send their tips and story ideas to our team.

Find it anytime in the top right-hand corner of our blue “Berkeleyside” banner, whether you’re on your computer or a mobile device.

In the tips form, which also appears below, we ask that you share basic information about the news. Do your best to include date, time and location if that’s relevant. If it’s time-sensitive news, please let us know why. Provide your contact information so we can follow-up with you. And share photos or videos if you have them. Hit the “send” button and voila! We’ll aim to respond to you as quickly as we can.

The tips form page also features full contact information for our team.

And remember: Our small team needs your help to stay in the loop about Berkeley news of note. We can’t do it without excellent readers like you!

P.S. While you’re up there checking out the new blue “tips” button, you may also notice a new look for our “become a member” button. We hope you can’t miss it. You can support Berkeleyside at any level as part of our membership program. If you believe in what we do, we hope you’ll consider finding one that works for you.

Have questions or other ideas for how we can connect better with readers? Let us know in the comments below.