Watch: Oaxacan mole made from scratch at Agave Uptown

In this edition of our video series, Handmade East Bay, chef-owner Octavio Diaz and his mother Juana Ramirez make mole at their Oaxacan restaurant Agave Uptown in Oakland. This family recipe is made with more than 20 ingredients, some of which they source from Oaxaca. Aside from trying this rich, flavorful mole in various dishes at the family’s various Bay Area restaurants, you can also purchase jars (that Ramirez prepares in Healdsburg) to enjoy at home.

Agave Uptown, 2135 Franklin St. (at 22nd), Oakland

