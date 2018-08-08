Oakland’s Ba-Bite to close due to landlord dispute

Ba-Bite

3905 Piedmont Ave. (at Montell Street), Oakland

Ba-Bite, a popular fast-casual Israeli spot on Piedmont Avenue, will serve its last customers Monday, August 13, due to a legal dispute with its landlords.

Israeli chef Mica Talmor and Robert Gott opened Ba-Bite in spring of 2015 after running boutique catering company, Savoy Events for many years.

Ba-Bite quickly became known for its creamy hummus, and later, its falafel stuffed with sheep’s milk cheese. Its meal-sized salads made it an especially popular lunch spot among Kaiser employees.

The restaurant was recently featured on KQED’s “Check Please, Bay Area,” as this reporter’s chosen pick (the episode was taped in February, so the dispute was not known to me then) and this past weekend saw lines out the door as newcomers came from throughout the area to try it.

The owners are unsure of what will follow. Talmor and Gott never stopped catering through Savoy Events, and are open to the possibility of Ba-Bite being reborn in another form or space.

In a statement, the owners asked that customers stay connected to them through Facebook to find out what will happen next.

“Since opening over three years ago, we have made so many friends among you, our customers,” wrote Talmor and Gott. “We are so grateful to all of you, who helped spread the word about our hummus, rallied behind us, and wrote us great reviews. We are also so grateful to our wonderful employees, who helped make this place what it is.”