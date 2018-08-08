Super Duper to open in Emeryville’s Public Market

Public Market Emeryville just announced that San Francisco chain, Super Duper Burgers, will be joining its lineup of 17 food vendors. This will be the third East Bay location for the chain, which opened an outpost in Southside Berkeley this June and has a branch in Concord.

“With Super Duper, Public Market has scored a high quality, locally-owned and operated business that tops best-of lists throughout the Bay Area. Our customers were asking for a dedicated burger spot and we’ve answered that call with this new tenant,” said Mark Stefan, president and co-founder of City Center Realty Partners, LLC, the company that owns Public Market Emeryville.

Eight-year-old Super Duper has gained a loyal local following for its burger, fries, free pickle bar and Straus soft serve, so this is a big win for Public Market Emeryville.

Super Duper is slated to open in Emeryville before the end of the year. We’ll have more details on Nosh when an opening date is announced.

Super Duper Burgers will be at Public Market Emeryville, 5959 Shellmound St., Emeryville