Rescuers looking for UC Berkeley student who fell near waterfall in Oregon

A UC Berkeley law student who fell down a steep embankment in southern Oregon on Sunday has still not been found, authorities said Tuesday.

Brian Lewinstein, 23, had crossed a safety fence to take a photo of a waterfall in the Umpqua National Forest when he slipped and fell down into the water, said the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in a release.

“Our search and rescue teams are still up there today,” said Sgt. Brad O’Dell late Tuesday morning. “We have utilized ground crews as well as drones.” The terrain around Toketee Falls is complex, making the search effort a complicated one, he said.

Cheryl Caplan, spokeswoman for the Umpqua National Forest, could not be reached immediately Tuesday, but told the San Francisco Chronicle she expected Lewinstein died in the quick-moving stream he fell into.

“They’ve searched the river for him. If he were alive, I think they would have found him,” she told the paper. “Our hearts are broken over this.”

The waterfall is located along the North Umpqua River, about 60 miles east of the town of Roseburg, Oregon. O’Dell said he could not recall any similar incidents at the site recently.

The news of the student’s fall has shaken many in the Berkeley Law community. Lewinstein was set to begin his second year at the school next week.

“We are devastated at the news of Brian’s accident,” said Dean Erwin Chemerinsky in an email. “He was a beloved member of our community. Our thoughts and deep sympathies are with his family at this difficult time.” Chemerinsky said he taught Lewinstein in a constitutional law class.

Lewinstein has interned at the East Bay Community Law Center as well, working on juvenile defense.

On his LinkedIn page, Lewinstein described his professional interests as “racial justice and civil rights law, especially as they relate to police misconduct.” He graduated magna cum laude from UCLA in 2016.

Berkeleyside has reached out to Lewinstein’s family. This story will be updated when more information is available.