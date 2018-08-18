Berkeley police: At least 3 people shot at San Pablo Park

Berkeley police and firefighters responded to San Pablo Park in South Berkeley on Saturday to help at least three people who had been shot, authorities report.

BPD Lt. Peter Hong confirmed shortly before 6 p.m. that three people were shot at or near the park, at 2800 Park St., and ambulances responded. Reports began coming into BPD just before 5:35 p.m.

“A large group of people was already in the park prior to the gunfire,” Hong said. “Officers on scene are trying to secure the crime scene and gather information.”

The Berkeley Fire Department took two men, ages 26 and 57, to a regional trauma center after the shooting. They went “Code 3,” meaning they used their lights and sirens due to the very serious or critical nature of the men’s injuries, BFD said shortly after 8 p.m. Another man reportedly had a graze wound to the hand, according to unconfirmed scanner traffic, and was taken by the Albany Fire Department for medical treatment.

One reader saw a “Dozen or so police cars speeding up Sacramento” at about 5:40 p.m. Another heard “heavy gunfire” south of the park, with “Screaming, lots of police.”

One witness told police they saw an involved vehicle on Park Street with shots coming from the passenger side, according to unconfirmed scanner recordings.

Read more about shootings in Berkeley

A neighborhood resident told Berkeleyside she heard two rounds of six gunshots following by “speeding car sounds” and, 5-10 minutes later, “lots of sirens.”

David Yee, a local news photographer who responded to the scene, saw a group of birthday celebrants singing “Happy Birthday” at a picnic table as police investigated the crime scene a few dozen feet away.

Two years ago in August, a young rap musician named Alex Goodwin Jr. was fatally shot outside his home just south of San Pablo Park. Police also investigated a shooting near the park in July 2017.

In April of this year, a resident was injured by flying glass during a shooting just south of the park in the 2900 block of Mabel Street. The most recent shooting at the park took place in May, according to Berkeleyside records.

San Pablo Park is located on Park Street between Ward and Russell streets.

Authorities have previously identified the park as the scene of an ongoing turf battle between gangs in South and West Berkeley, but there was no information immediately available Saturday as to whether that relates to the shooting.

Berkeleyside will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.