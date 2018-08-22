The Nosh Wire: 08.22.18

- Bites: Emporio Passione in Berkeley, Chick’n Rice still on summer break, Cigar Box Kitchen (Nosh)
- Health Inspector shuts down Oakland pop-up because they’re technically illegal (Eater)
- Homey Salvadoran eats at El Salvador Taqueria y Pupuseria (East Bay Express)
- A sharp couple (Edible East Bay)
- East Brother debuts Pre-Prohibition Lager (Oakland Magazine)
- Has Walnut Creek’s Tutti Frutti fro-yo shop closed for good? (East Bay Times)
- Comforting cuisine: The 5 best spots for Southern food in Oakland (Hoodline)