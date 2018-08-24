University Avenue buildings evacuated over concerns about falling redwood

A towering redwood tree that looks poised to topple prompted evacuations and a road closure at University and McGee avenues Friday afternoon.

Berkeley firefighters and police responded to a call from someone concerned about the estimated 100-foot-tall tree, which is in a construction site at the southwest corner of University and McGee, said Deputy Fire Chief Abe Roman. Berkeleyside’s Tracey Taylor is at the scene and spoke to Roman, who said he was unsure what time the call came in.

Roman said the department confirmed “it’s in danger of falling…it’s leaning.”

Authorities evacuated all buildings within 100 feet of the site, including multiple businesses. Included among the evacuees were young summer camp participants at Sticky Art Lab who were brought to Ohlone Park, Roman said. When the Fire Department arrived at the site, construction was ongoing, and was quickly halted. Crews are in the process of red-tagging the site, so nobody can come into it.

The southern, eastbound lanes of University are closed to traffic between McGee and Jefferson Avenue, and AC Transit buses are being rerouted, Taylor reported from the site.

Several Berkeleyside readers commented on the helicopters circling over the site Friday afternoon and asked about the heavy police and fire response.

“Potentially killer tree. I kid you not,” wrote photojournalist David Yee on Twitter. “At least 17 PD vehicles and an FD battalion chief for a potentially homicidal tree (which appears to be in danger of toppling).”