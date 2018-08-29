Update: UC Berkeley police give all-clear; person with gun was private guard

Update, 12:25 p.m. UCPD said the armed person seen on campus Wednesday morning “appeared to be a private armored guard with legitimate business on campus.”

“All clear for MLK and Cesar Chavez,” said police in an alert.

Original story, 11:58 a.m. Police received a report of an armed person spotted on the UC Berkeley campus, authorities said late Wednesday morning.

In a Nixle alert, the UC Berkeley Police Department warned the community to avoid the area of the Martin Luther King Jr. and César Chávez student center buildings. Those buildings are just north of Bancroft Way and Telegraph Avenue.

“Alert: Report of a sighting of a subject with a gun,” said the message sent out at 11:50 a.m.

UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof said there have been “no confirmed reports of shots being fired.”

UCPD Sgt. Nicolas Hernandez said police are working on the situation and no further information can be provided yet.

Berkeley Police Officer Byron White said the department is assisting UCPD.

Berkeleyside will update this story.