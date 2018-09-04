Man, armed and dangerous, wanted in stabbing of Berkeley woman in her 70s

Police are looking for a Berkeley man they say stabbed a woman in her 70s early Tuesday morning.

The man has been identified as Mark Edward Jekabson. He is 42 years old, 5 foot 11 inches tall and 160 pounds. Jekabson has brown hair and blue eyes. Police provided a photograph of a bearded Jekabson but said the man is now clean-shaven.

Shortly before 3 a.m., police got at least one call about a woman “screaming for help” in the 1500 block of Edith Street, near Vine Street, in North Berkeley.

When officers got there, they found a woman in her 70s who had been stabbed. Officer Byron White, Berkeley police spokesman, said the woman is recovering and the injuries do not appear to have been life-threatening.

White said the stabbing was “not random” but declined to say how the two knew each other.

Jekabson “is known to visit Live Oak Park and the Solano Avenue corridor” in Berkeley and Albany, police said in a Nixle alert shortly before 7 p.m.

Police said he is wanted on suspicion of attempted murder and “may be armed and dangerous.” They said anyone who sees Jekabson should call 911 immediately.

Berkeleyside will update this post if more information becomes available.