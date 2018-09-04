Steph and Ayesha Curry drop by Berkeley city offices with new baby boy

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry visited Berkeley city offices on Center Street on Tuesday with his wife, Ayesha, and their 2-month-old baby boy, Canon.

It’s not too often Berkeleyside takes time out for “celebrity sighting” stories but, c’mon, it’s Steph!

A Berkeleyside reader in the city’s parking ticket office at 1947 Center St. saw the Curry family there Tuesday shortly before noon. But a city staffer told her they weren’t there to handle a ticket: They may have had some business related to a birth certificate.

“Only one other person noticed in the waiting area,” the tipster told Berkeleyside. “It was all very discreet.”

There weren’t many people in the office, and those who were there were filling out forms or looking at their phones, she said.

“But the security guards in the lobby and the secretaries in the … office across the way definitely noticed,” she said. The secretaries were chatting and taking out their cellphones, saying, “We’re getting our phones ready for when he comes back out.”

The tipster initially saw Curry heading into a doorway within the parking ticket office around 11:50 a.m.

“That kinda looks like Steph Curry,” she thought. “But I’m sure it’s not.” When he came back through the door, she got a better look, and realized, “crap, that’s Steph Curry!”

When he walked out from the inner office, his wife Ayesha was with him, with baby Canon in the stroller.

Security guards in the lobby congratulated the couple on the recent birth, then the Currys went outside, loaded up the stroller and left.

The tipster said it was “serendipitous” she happened to be at the office during the Curry visit: “I never, ever go in there to pay a parking ticket,” she said.

The Currys live in Contra Costa County, in Alamo, but it’s possible they had Canon in Berkeley at Alta Bates hospital.

Berkeleyside was unable to verify this as of publication time, but Steph Curry did post photos of their second child, Ryan, after her birth at Alta Bates in 2015, writing, “I’m wayyyyy up I feel Blessed! God is Great. Thanks to the doctors and staff at Alta Bates for taking care of my girls, especially Dr. Poddatori. Healthy baby and (Ayesha) is all I prayed for. #prouddaddy.”

Canon W. Jack Curry was born July 2.

The Currys also have two daughters, Riley and Ryan, who were 6 and 3 as of early July, according to US Weekly.

One Berkeley city staffer said it’s possible the Currys were getting a certified copy of the birth certificate if the baby was born at Alta Bates. The hospital registers any babies born in Berkeley with the city’s Office of Vital Statistics.

Berkeleyside has asked Curry’s agent for comment and will update this story if it is provided.