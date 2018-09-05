3 people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in downtown Berkeley

Three people are in stable condition at local hospitals after a car crash in downtown Berkeley late Wednesday afternoon, authorities report.

One person initially was said to be in critical condition, according to scanner traffic reviewed by Berkeleyside. But police said, as of Wednesday evening, everyone was listed as stable.

The crash took place in Berkeley at about 4:10 p.m. at Shattuck Avenue and Dwight Way, said Berkeley Police Lt. Angela Hawk. Officers found three involved vehicles at Shattuck and Dwight, and another at Shattuck and Channing Way.

Hawk said northbound traffic on Shattuck “was diverted for about 40 minutes until the collision scene was cleared of vehicles and debris.”

Everyone involved in the crash was identified and cooperated with police, she said. There were no signs of impairment and no arrests were made.

All three patients who were taken to area hospitals were in stable condition as of about 7:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Video of the crash scene, shared with Berkeleyside by local resident Christine Schwartz, appears below.