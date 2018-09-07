Crime & Safety

Bank robber strikes Wells Fargo in downtown Berkeley

By Emilie Raguso
Wells Fargo. Image: Google Maps

Police were called to Wells Fargo in downtown Berkeley on Friday evening for a bank robbery, authorities report.

Lt. Dave Lindenau of the Berkeley Police Department said officers were dispatched to 2144 Shattuck Ave., at Center Street, just before 5:10 p.m.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

According to unconfirmed reports, the man ran from the scene.


BART may have been held up during the investigation, according to one community report.

Berkeleyside will update this post if more information becomes available.

