Bank robber strikes Wells Fargo in downtown Berkeley

Police were called to Wells Fargo in downtown Berkeley on Friday evening for a bank robbery, authorities report.

Lt. Dave Lindenau of the Berkeley Police Department said officers were dispatched to 2144 Shattuck Ave., at Center Street, just before 5:10 p.m.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

According to unconfirmed reports, the man ran from the scene.

BART may have been held up during the investigation, according to one community report.

@berkeleyside Any idea what's going on at Downtown Berkeley BART? Train is held up and driver is saying Berkeley PD is doing some sort of investigation? — Laura Jean (@laurabellejean) September 8, 2018

