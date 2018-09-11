Update: Pedestrian has severe injuries after Northside crash; road now open

Update, 8:22 p.m. BPD reports that Hearst Avenue is now open to all traffic after the earlier crash. No further details have been released about the crash or the man who was hurt.

Original story, 6:57 p.m. A pedestrian in his mid-60s was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a crash just north of the UC Berkeley campus Tuesday evening, authorities report.

Hearst Avenue is closed between LeConte and Euclid avenues while police investigate the crash, said Officer Byron White, Berkeley police spokesman.

A community member in the area described a “Strong police presence blocking Hearst between Arch and Euclid.” He noticed blood in the street, along with debris and clothing, in the Hearst median about 300 feet west of Euclid. He could also see a car parked nearby on westbound Hearst “with [its] front windshield bashed in.”

White said, shortly before 7 p.m., that the circumstances of the crash were not yet available other than that a pedestrian had been injured and the road was closed.

The initial report about the crash came into Berkeleyside just before 6 p.m. when a community member wrote on Twitter to ask about “lots of sirens on North side of campus! Any idea what’s going on?”

White said the man who was struck has severe injuries but the extent of them is currently unknown.

The roadway will continue to be closed during the investigation. Police said anyone traveling through the area should expect delays, and advised community members to plan an alternate route.