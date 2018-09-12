Shop Talk: Sephora comes to Fourth Street; Supple; Makers Row; Twig and Fig

SUPPLE INTEGRATIVE SKINCARE Having closed up shop on Hopkins after 14 years in business, Supple Integrative Skin Care is moving to a renovated space at 1009 Solano Ave. in Albany on Oct. 1. The building on Hopkins is being retrofitted for earthquake safety, which prompted the move. “The project will take several months and we would have had to temporarily relocate for the duration,” said the owner, Priscilla Delgado. “We considered doing this, as we loved our Northbrae block and neighboring businesses. However, in addition to the retrofitting we were unable to secure a lease from our landlord for more than two years and the increase in rent made it impossible for us to stay.” Delgado said she was happy to have found a great space where she can expand with an affordable rent. Delgado is the second owner after buying the business seven years ago from her friend, Allison Evans, who now lives on Cape Cod. Supple Integrative Skin Care, (formerly at 1553 Hopkins St., Berkeley 94707.) New address will be 1009 Solano Ave. (near Adams just below San Pablo), Albany, 94706. Tel: 510-525-7068. Hours of operation will be Tues.- Sat., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sun., noon to 5 p.m. for retail; and by appointment only Tues.- Sun., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for facials. Connect on Facebook and Instagram.

SEPHORA A new Sephora is coming to Fourth Street. The space formerly occupied by Crate and Barrel Outlet Store is being built out for two separate shops, one of which will be Sephora and the other an Amazon store. Sephora is a retailer which sells a large and diverse selection of name-brand beauty products, and also offers classes and events in some locations. Sephora opened its first U.S. store in New York’s Soho neighborhood in 1998 and now operates approximately 2,300 stores in 33 countries worldwide. Since Sephora stores are independently operated, no one would speak for the company as to when the Fourth Street store will open or provide any further details at this time. Sephora will join M.A.C. Cosmetics, Benefit, Kiehl’s, Bare Minerals, and other stores dedicated to beauty and cosmetics in the shopping district. Perricone MD, however, just shut down. Sephora, 1785 Fourth St., Berkeley CA 94710.

MAKER’S ROW Also on Fourth Street, Maker’s Row is hitting the refresh button with an expansion of artisans. Jewelry maker Lina Shatara of Lina Shatara Designs manages Maker’s Row, which features a rotating roster of artists every Friday and Sunday, bringing a distinctive addition to the shopping district. The project was first reported by Berkeleyside when it launched in November and has since featured about 100 artisans. Products include beauty products, home goods, jewelry, apparel, handbags and art. “There will be eight maker retail kiosks total. Local makers will have a chance to showcase their work in this one of a kind space made specifically for them,” Shatara said. “Makers need maximum flexibility when entering a pop-up or retail space so these kiosks are an opportunity for them to showcase their work without a long-term commitment. Every week the roster is a little different so shoppers can always find something new.” Maker’s Row is located on Fourth St. (between Hearst and University) and is open Fri.-Sun. Makers Row, 1919 Fourth Street, Berkeley 94501. Connect on Facebook.

TWIG & FIG PAPERIE We wrote about this wonderful shop in North Berkeley back in June when the business traded hands from previous owner, Suzie McKig, to the manager of the store, Liz Webster. When a reader informed us that the store had apparently closed in August, an inquiry by email returned this sad message: “The new owner of Twig & Fig Paperie, Liz Webster, passed away on Saturday, June 23rd, at the very young age of 39.” The store is empty and a sign on the window simply states that Twig & Fig is now permanently closed. Twig & Fig was a supplier of beautiful papers, pens, journals, cards, fine prints, couture stationery and gift items. It had been in business at 2110 Vine St. in the Walnut Square shopping court since 2003.