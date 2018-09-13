3 teens with gun arrested after robbery of UC Berkeley student near campus

Police arrested three teenagers Tuesday after the robbery, at gunpoint, of a UC Berkeley student in the Southside neighborhood, authorities report.

At 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, the student was walking by the Clark Kerr Campus, on Warring Street, when two people with a gun appeared. They confronted the student and took a cellphone and other items from him. Then they ran off, said Officer Byron White, Berkeley Police Department spokesman.

The student, who is 18, was not injured.

Meanwhile, a patrol officer in the area spotted a moving vehicle with its headlights off. After the officer stopped the vehicle, there was a radio broadcast about the recent robbery. Police determined that the vehicle and its three occupants were likely linked to that call, White said.

A search of the car turned up the victim’s belongings and a loaded gun, White said.

Police arrested the trio on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, carrying a loaded and concealed firearm, being armed with a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of stolen property.

The vehicle occupants were identified as Josahn Michael Tavernier, 18, of San Leandro, and two 17-year-old boys, one from San Leandro and one from San Lorenzo.

Tavernier was held on $325,000 bail and was set for arraignment Thursday at the Wiley Manuel Courthouse in Oakland.

No further information was available about the 17-year-olds due to privacy laws that protect minors.