Campaign Notebook: Come hear various candidates talk about their positions

Now that Labor Day has passed and schools are back in session, the election season is revving up. In Berkeley, there is a slew of races, including two open seats for the Berkeley City Council, one open seat for the School Board, and an open seat for the City Auditor.

Every year, the League of Women Voters of Berkeley Albany and Emeryville holds candidate forums. All the events listed below (with the exception of the AD15 forum) will be held at Berkeley City College Auditorium, 2050 Center St. All the forums will be taped by Berkeley Community Media and put up on their website as was as the League’s YouTube channel. Here is a list of their upcoming events:

Berkeley City Council District 1 Candidate Forum: Sept. 18th, 7-8 p.m. Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/D1Forum18

Berkeley City Council Districts 4, 7, 8 Candidate Forum: Sept. 19th, 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/BerkeleyD478

Berkeley School Board Candidate Forum: Sept 25, 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. Sign up at tinyurl.com/BerkeleySchoolBoardForum

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board Candidate Forum: Sept. 26th, 7-9 p.m. Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/BerkeleyRentBoard

Assembly District 15 Candidate Forum: Tuesday, Oct. 2nd, 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Berkeley Community Theater, 1930 Allston Way. Sign up at tinyurl.com/ad15general

Political Party”– The League is holding a pro/con forum for state and local propositions on Thursday, Oct. 4th, 6:30-9 p.m. Sign up at tinyurl.com/lwvpoliticalparty

The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Women’s Candidate Breakfast on Thursday, Sept. 20 from 8 to 10 a.m. at La Note, 2377 Shattuck Ave. The Chamber invited all the women running for a city council seat to attend and discuss what it means to them to be a female candidate in 2018, said Kirsten MacDonald, the CEO of the Chamber. The candidates have also been asked to describe their policy goals for female entrepreneurs. City Councilwoman Kate Harrison, who is running for re-election in District 4 will be there, as will City Councilwoman Lori Droste, who is running for re-election in District 8. Mary Kay Lacey, who is running for the District 8 seat, will attend, as will Rashi Kesarwani, who is running in District 1. MacDonald said she also extended an invite to Margo Schueler, who is running in District 1, but did not hear back from her. Tickets are $10.

At the Berkeley-East Bay Gray Panther meeting on Wednesday, Sept 26, City Councilman Kriss Worthington will present an overview of the Berkeley ballot measures for November. The forum will be held at the West Berkeley Library, 1125 University Ave., from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Worthington will discuss:

Measure O – General Obligation Bond for Affordable Housing

Measure P – Transfer Tax Measure

Measure Q – Amendments to the Rent and Eviction for Good Cause Ordinance

Measure R – Advisory Measure – Vision 2050

If you know of other events coming up, please tell Berkeleyside about them in the comments section.