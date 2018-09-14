The It List: Five things (plus 1) to do in Berkeley the weekend of Sept. 14-16

The city of Berkeley and the Berkeley Public Library are co-sponsoring so many great events this weekend that we are devoting most of the It List to their events.

CLEAN UP THE BAY – To do good, and feel good, join the Berkeley contingent cleaning up the bay at California Coastal Cleanup Day. Meet with other environmentally minded residents at Shorebird Park Nature Center, 160 University Ave. at 9 a.m. The cleanup continues until noon, but don’t leave — stay for the raffle!

TECH FAIR TO CLOSE THE DIGITAL DIVIDE – Berkeley is giving away free computers! And connecting people to internet service for $10 a month. The city, the Berkeley Public Library and Tech Exchange are putting on a free Tech Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the community meeting room in the central branch of the library, 2090 Kittredge St. Households receiving HUD housing assistance, CalFresh, SSI, or free/reduced lunch will receive a free refurbished desktop computer. “50% of low-income households don’t have a computer and internet at home, an urgent issue for our community to thrive,” said Tech Exchange’s Executive Director Seth Hubbert. “We want to ensure that all members of our community have resources, tools, and skills they need to be productive online.”

IS THE FUTURE OF TRANSPORTATION ELECTRIC? – Rentable e-bikes aren’t readily available in Berkeley (see our story on why there is a delay) but curious riders can try them out at the Second Annual Ride Electric event Saturday at Civic Center Park/the Farmers Market, 1940 Allston Way from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Co-hosted by the Office of Energy & Sustainable Development and the Ecology Center, “this event will provide the public an opportunity to learn about the benefits of zero-emission transportation, and the available rebates, grants and discounts that make plug-in vehicles more affordable.”

HIP HOP CONCERT IN THE PARK – Berkeley is also sponsoring a free hip-hop concert at Grove Park, 1730 Oregon St., on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. There will be rap performances by C5, Marty Grimes, Kevin Allen (formerly known as Erk the Jerk), spoken word by Youth Speaks, a hip hop dance battle, karaoke, and much more!

MOVIE ABOUT SOUTH BERKELEY HISTORY – To learn a fascinating slice of South Berkeley history, attend the 2 p.m. screening of Welcome to the Neighborhood, a 30-minute documentary. (See our feature story on the movie.) The film follows the story of a Berkeley family, the Howards. Mable Howard, known to most as Mama Howard, came with her husband and children to San Francisco during World War II to work in the shipyards of Hunter’s Point. They soon joined the growing community of African Americans in South Berkeley. Prior to her death in 1994, Mable Howard spearheaded many significant political and community projects, including a 1968 lawsuit against BART that forced the transit agency to underground the trains that traveled through her neighborhood, preventing the division of the black and white sections of town by a set of tracks. Sadly, her daughter, Mildred Howard, an internationally renowned artist, had to leave South Berkeley for Oakland because she got priced out of the neighborhood she grew up in. Pam Uzzell, the director and producer of the film, (director/producer) will present the film and answer questions. Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Libray, 1901 Russell St.

WALK TO HIGHLIGHT SUBSTANCE ABUSE – Dr. Davida Coady, whom the New York Times described as “an activist pediatrician whose passion for public health led her to treat impoverished people in Africa, Central America and Asia before pivoting later in her career to help addicts recover from substance abuse,” was a legendary Berkeley leader. She died in May at the age of 80. Options Recovery Services, which she founded, is holding a three-mile guided walk in Coady’s honor on Sunday at 10 a.m.It will highlight the history of Options, which served 10,000 people over the years. Considering the fact that 72,000 people died in 2017 of overdoses, Options’ services are more important than ever. Board members, former clients, and supporters will gather at 9 a.m. at the Veterans’ Memorial Building, 1931 Center St.

And don’t miss these other events in Berkeley:

Big Screen Berkeley: The Devil’s Eye