Police: Man reports he was shot at Berkeley homeless camp

A man was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after telling police he had been shot in the knee at a West Berkeley homeless camp, authorities report.

Officers learned of the shooting at 1:20 a.m., said Lt. Dave Lindenau of the Berkeley Police Department.

Lindenau said police got a report, from the area of Second Street and Hearst Avenue, about a man who said he had been shot.

Officers found that man a short time later in front of Peet’s Coffee at 1776 Fourth St.

He told police he had been shot in the knee at the homeless encampment at Eastshore Highway and Hearst. He did not provide any suspect information, Lindenau said.

Berkeley firefighters took the man to Highland Hospital for treatment, according to a scanner recording reviewed by Berkeleyside.

According to that recording, the victim — a man who appeared to be in his 50s — approached a man in his car at Hearst and Second and said he had been shot. He rode away on an orange bicycle, according to the recording. Police found blood at Hearst and Second when they went to investigate.

A witness reported hearing a “couple of pops” at the time of the shooting, according to the recording.

UCPD’s Shotspotter gunfire detection system did not pick up the shooting.

The location of the incident was described over the radio as south of Hearst on Eastshore on the west side of the exit ramp from Interstate 80.