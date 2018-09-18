50 days to go: How Berkeleyside has you covered for election 2018

The countdown is on. It’s just 50 days until election day 2018. You already know where to go to read the news about the national political scene. For all your Berkeley election information, however, stay right here as Berkeleyside has you covered.

We’ll be tracking campaign financing, providing explanatory reporting on ballot measures, profiling candidates and reviewing district races, keeping you up to speed on candidate forums, and much more. We are also excited to launch a new way to get insider tips direct from our reporters: through texts. Feel free to submit a comment below on any particular issues you’d like to see covered.

Here’s how we’ll be keeping you informed:

News coverage

We have already started bringing you lots of news and will be providing news analysis as the races heat up and we get nearer to D-Day. All our reporting is in the Berkeleyside 2018 Election section which you’ll find in our City section. You can also find it by hitting the Election 2018 button on the homepage

Campaign notebook

These regular round-ups of bite-sized election news are already up and running. Check them out.

Project Text

New for 2018, sign up for free texts from Berkeleyside staffers reporting on the local elections — you might even get a reply now and then.

Get juicy insights from Emilie Raguso, Frances Dinkelspiel and Natalie Orenstein, as they cover the beat from their desks and out and about in town. Text the reporters your equally juicy election-related tips, and have your election questions answered by journalists who know their way around City Hall.

Sign up for Project Text.

Opinions

We welcome op-ed submissions from the community. Our usual guidelines and policies apply, and we will try to maintain a balance on the number of op-eds we publish relating to individual candidates.

Election special newsletter

We’ll pull together all our election coverage into a handy weekly email that allows you to scan everything in one place and choose what to dive into. The Elections Special email will be a bonus edition of our Daily Briefing email so make sure you’re signed up for that.

Election hub

Just like the one we did in 2016, this will be created once our coverage really starts humming and will round up all the information we have published on the 2018 election. Keep it bookmarked once it’s there.

Live election blog

On Nov. 6 we will be on the ground providing live updates from Berkeleyside election HQ and various campaign headquarters and tracking the results as they come in. (The faces on our lead photo from the last time we did a live election blog, on Nov. 8, 2016, tell a story all by themselves.)