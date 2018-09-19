The Berkeley Wire: 09.19.18

- Rising housing costs are re-segregating the Bay Area (UC Berkeley)
- Berkeley among the best city for millenials (CBS Local)
- City Council institutes 'meatless Mondays" (Oakland magazine)
- 5-unit apartment complex sells for $2.3M (SF Registry)
- UC Berkeley study: business Improvement districts criminalize homelessness (East Bay Express)
- Berkeley Professor Found to Have Harassed Grad Student Resigns, Plans to Sue (Inside Higher Ed)
- Veggie Grill expands to Berkeley (Mercury News)
- UC Berkeley diversity plan sparks criticism from Asian American advocacy group (Daily Californian)
- Berkeley becomes first US city to adopt vegan Mondays (Veg News)
- Renting in Berkeley: What will $1,900 get you? (ABC7 News/Hoodline)