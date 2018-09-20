The Berkeley Wire: 09.20.18

- The school formerly known as Le Conte (Lapham's Quarterly)
- Freight & Salvage is changing ahead of its 50th anniversary (East Bay Express)
- For Berkeley Law student, winning Miss America was ‘a kink in the plans’ (UC Berkeley)
- In brief: Plant-based-meals law by Berkeley’s Skinner OK’d (East Bay Times)
- Berkeley, a Look Back: WWII ‘Victory Garden’ harvests bountiful (East Bay Times)
- Berkeley police take aim at reducing laptop thefts at cafés (CBS Sacramento)
- Whole Foods seeks restraining order against Berkeley animal rights protesters (Eater SF)