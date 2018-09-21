Update: Market owner in serious condition after South Berkeley shooting

Police have responded to South Berkeley for a man who was shot outside Sacramento Market, authorities report.

The man, who is in his late 40s, was shot in the buttocks, according to scanner recordings reviewed by Berkeleyside.

Berkeley Police Lt. Peter Hong confirmed there had been a shooting at about 2:10 p.m.

The market is located at 2974 Sacramento St., just north of Ashby Avenue. Hong said traffic is being diverted in the 2900 block of Sacramento Street.

The suspect was seen running west through an alleyway, according to the scanner traffic, while the intended target — not the victim — ran north on Sacramento.

Police remain on scene for the investigation.

One local resident told Berkeleyside, on Twitter, he heard at least six gunshots.

Another said he heard multiple gunshots in South Berkeley, writing, “Damn that was close.”

Police noted, at 2:25 p.m., that they found at least one rifle casing in a parking lot at the scene, according to scanner traffic.

The victim was taken “code 3” to Highland Hospital for treatment just before 2:30 p.m.

Update, 3 p.m. Police have reported finding multiple bullets and impact strikes in buildings near the scene of Friday afternoon’s shooting. Officers remain on scene.

The last reported shooting at the market took place in December. Police said a store clerk and customers narrowly escaped injury in that incident, though one person in a nearby car was injured by glass fragments.

The shooting took place Dec. 25 at 2 p.m. Authorities said previously that a man got out of a vehicle in front of the Sacramento Street Market and began shooting at several other males standing outside.

“Although no one was hit, bullets went through the front window of the store which was occupied by a clerk and several customers,” police said. The shooter fled, but police found six shell casings at the scene, and a community member who was sitting in a vehicle was struck in the face by shattering glass.

Police announced charges in that case in March.

Update, 4 p.m. Police Lt. Peter Hong confirmed that the man who was shot is in serious condition. Police are awaiting further updates from the hospital as to his prognosis.

One parked vehicle was damaged by gunfire — its window was shot out — and police found “impact damage” from gunfire at a building across Sacramento Street and in the wall of the market itself.

Police said they are not releasing suspect information at this time because the investigation is underway.

A longtime community member in the neighborhood told Berkeleyside the victim is an employee from a shop on the block.

Northbound Sacramento is open to traffic, as is one lane of southbound Sacramento traffic, according to reports from the scene.

Update, 4:40 p.m. Several community members have identified the man who was shot as the owner of the Sacramento Market. Berkeleyside will attempt to confirm this information with authorities.

Berkeleyside is updating this story as more information becomes available.