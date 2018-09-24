Watch: Local musician Yea-Ming Chen’s favorite spot to eat in Chinatown

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

JetLag RocknRoll is a project from Berkeley-based photographers and videomakers Lily Chou and Chris Anderson. The duo films video travel guides highlighting destinations around the world with local musicians. For “Rhythm & Food: East Bay,” a new series created for Berkeleyside Nosh, JetLag RocknRoll stays closer to home, asking East Bay musicians to introduce viewers to their favorite places to eat.

In episode one, Yea-Ming Chen (Yea-Ming and the Rumours) takes us to Vien Huong, a restaurant in Oakland’s Chinatown that she’s been frequenting since childhood for chow jew ho fun. Find out more about what she likes to order at this popular Chinese noodle spot.

Vien Huong Restaurant, 712 Franklin St. (between 7th and 8th), Oakland