Get insider views of the 2018 election with Project Text, where Berkeleyside reporters deliver the scoop

You may already be reading Berkeleyside’s election coverage — such as this story on the District 4 city council candidate forum or this one on those running in District 1.

But if you want a more casual take on what’s happening on the streets of Berkeley as candidates hold rallies and house parties and knock on doors, then sign up for Project Text.

Project Text will connect you with Berkeleyside staffers Emilie Raguso, Frances Dinkelspiel and Natalie Orenstein as they cover the beat from their desks and out and about in town.

They will occasionally text you tidbits from the campaign trail — real-time observations, insider information and prompt updates. You also can text the reporters your juicy election-related tips and have your election questions answered.

And it’s free. Sign up here.