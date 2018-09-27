High school student stabbed, another pepper-sprayed, during fight in park

A fight between high school students in Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park on Thursday morning sent one person to the hospital with a stabbing wound and resulted in two arrests, police said.

Around 10 a.m., the park, across the street from Berkeley High School, was filled with a number of Berkeley police officers, firefighters, school staff, and people who said they witnessed the fight. Many were trying to sort out the chain of events and who was involved.

Berkeley Police Department spokesman Byron White told Berkeleyside, at the scene, that a young woman, who may or may not be a minor, was stabbed in the torso and taken to the hospital for treatment.

A teenage girl was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, White said.

During the fight, “an unknown person pepper-sprayed the suspect,” White said. The girl who was pepper-sprayed and arrested was sitting on the ground under a tree in the park around 10 a.m., being treated by police officers, before she was lifted onto a stretcher and taken to the hospital around 10:30 a.m.

A second arrest was made at the scene. A teenage girl was arrested on suspicion of trying to prevent or delay the first arrest, White said.

In a statement sent to Berkeleyside Thursday morning, Berkeley Unified said one of the young people involved was a student in the Berkeley Independent Studies program, and another at Berkeley Technology Academy.

“Preliminarily, our understanding is that the injured student is stable and being treated,” said the statement. “As always, campus safety and student safety will remain our priority.”

Several people lingered in the park Thursday morning after the fight to give officers reports of what they saw and to watch the aftermath.

“Two girls got in a fight,” said one man. “One got stabbed. The police came and separated it all up.”

One woman said she was in her car, in the parking lot behind the city office building, which borders the park, when the fight broke out nearby.

“My mouth is burning,” said the woman, who declined to give her name. “That pepper spray ain’t no joke.”

Berkeley High Principal Erin Schweng and school safety officers were on the scene at the park as well, and City Councilwoman Cheryl Davila showed up around 10:30 a.m.

White said BPD is “still trying to sort out” what happened. It was “super chaotic,” he said.