The Berkeley Wire: 09.27.18

- Rent control: What we can learn from Berkeley and Santa Monica (Mercury News)
- Nilaja Sun returns to Berkeley Rep with 'Pike St.' (Broadway World)
- Berkeley, a Look Back: City leaders try to fill 1943 worker shortage (East Bay Times)
- City Council candidates answers to DBA questions (Downtown Berkeley Association)
- Zino restaurant takes over Five space in Berkeley (Mercury News)
- Federal judge allows homeless groups in Berkeley to bring class action lawsuit against city (Jurist)
- UC Berkeley director of undergrad journalism talks “news” at League of Women Voters forum (Oakland Post)