Election 2018 Berkeley: District 1 candidates answer Berkeleyside questions

Berkeleyside wants to help you get to know your 2018 candidates for Berkeley City Council and School Board. This week, we’ll publish questionnaires with the candidates daily.

In the coming weeks, we’ll have more stories on the key Berkeley races and ballot initiatives to help readers make informed decisions about the potential leaders and policies that could help shape Berkeley’s future. In the meantime, don’t forget to sign up for exclusive election updates by text from the Berkeleyside team.

See all 2018 election coverage on Berkeleyside.

Q&As with the District 1 (northwest Berkeley) City Council candidates follow. We asked candidates why they were running, what sets them apart, what they see as the city’s biggest challenges and how they might work to solve them. Learn what each candidate thinks is their most inspired idea, and how each candidate plans to be accountable and accessible to constituents. Each questionnaire includes complete campaign info, including social media pages, to help readers connect.

The deadline to register to vote online or by mail in Alameda County for the Nov. 6, 2018, election is Monday, Oct. 22. This year, for the first time, folks can also go into the Registrar of Voters office (1225 Fallon St. in Oakland) to register and cast a ballot up through election day. You can’t leave with the ballot, however: You must fill it out in the office. (Stay tuned for further details on this new development.)

Four people are running for the open seat in northwest Berkeley’s District 1. Longtime district rep Linda Maio announced her retirement earlier this year. In ballot order, the candidates are Rashi Kesarwani, government finance manager; Igor Tregub, safety engineer, U.S. Department of Energy; Margo Schueler, civil engineer, Water System superintendent; and Mary Behm-Steinberg, former international NGO and fair trade negotiator. Click the following links to read questionnaires with each candidate.

Hungry for more? Watch the League of Women Voters Berkeley Albany Emeryville candidate forum for Districts 1 from September.

Other resources

