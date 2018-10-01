The Berkeley Wire: 10.01.18

- Former UC Berkeley professor wins Nobel Prize in Medicine (KGO 7)
- Two Cal students sworn in as city commissioners (Daily Cal)
- New bleachers spark questions about accessibility at Spieker Aquatic Complex (Daily Cal)
- Gov. Brown signs landmark law, proposed by Skinner, unwinding police secrecy (LA Times)
- Gov. Brown signs law easing development on BART lots (Mercury News)
- UC Berkeley research led to Nobel Prize-winning immunology (UCB News)
- New law could reduce hundreds of felony murder sentences (Rolling Stone)