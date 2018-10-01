Watch: Mesmerizing cocktail alchemy at the Hotsy Totsy in Albany

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In this edition of our video series, Handmade East Bay, cocktail alchemist Jessica Maria makes three of her favorite cocktails at the Hotsy Totsy Club in Albany.

First opened in 1939, the beloved dive bar on San Pablo Avenue is Albany’s oldest bar. In 2008, the bar’s original owner put it up for sale and Maria and her partner Michael Valladares saw an opportunity to keep the vintage charm of the Hotsy Totsy alive while bringing the bar’s cocktail offerings up to date. Today, the Hotsy Totsy Club draws crowds not only for its eminent seasonal drink menu but also for its comfy, mid-century atmosphere (and the Tacos El Autlense truck parked outside).

The Hotsy Totsy Club, 601 San Pablo Ave. (at Garfield), Albany