Election 2018: Who is Aidan Hill?

Name: Aidan Hill, 25, Berkeley dog walker (District 7)

What is the main reason you are running? “Our sturdy Golden Bear, Is watching from the skies, Looks down upon our colors fair, And guards us from his lair. Our banner Gold and Blue, The symbol on it too, Means FIGHT! for California. For California through and through! #GoBears!:

Why are you qualified? I have experience at nearly every level of governance and I have a deep compassion for Berkeley, California, and the planet Earth as a whole. If we do not change now we will face the consequences of a climate catastrophe. This is my home and I have spent the last 8 years doing everything I could to understand the system that is depriving us of life. I fully intend to change that. Everyone deserves to live a life that is happy, safe, and free and I will use my knowledge and experience to best serve the needs of the Berkeley community. I am here to make a Berkeley for all of us. Go Bears!

What sets you apart from other candidates? I have lived in California for my entire life and I am the only current UC Berkeley student running. I have worked at every level of government including the international level with the United Nations, with Federal Legislators (Youth Commission with a congressman Mark Takano), State Level, (Lead intern for State Senator Nancy Skinner 2016 campaign). Local level as supplemental instructor in Communication Studies and Political Science as well as Student Government Senator and Chiel Justice (Riverside City College), Grassroots level (Student Coordinator, Planned Parenthood of the Pacific SouthWest and the California Public Interest Research Group (CALPIRG) at UC Berkeley.

How and when did you end up in Berkeley? My sister attended UC Berkeley in the early 2000s so I visited when I was a kid! The city has pulled me back ever since. I was accepted to UC Berkeley in 2016 and fell in love with the city ever since.

What are the three biggest challenges for Berkeley in the next five years? Climate Adaptation and Mitigation – People’s Park, District 7’s only disaster relief area is under attack by developers—I am the only candidate who will protect it. Wildfires are consuming California. Earthquakes are due any minute. We must be climate ready ASAP.

Ending Houselessness – Berkeley has a choice this election. Continual development and privatization of our public resources or invest in local solutions. I have policies in place to end housing immediately. Development will give up more land to corporate entities.

Gender Equity and Racial Justice – the afformentioned problems have left a great divide in our city. We are exposing menstrators to unsafe living environments and gentrification is displacing low income and people of color at rapid rates.”

What are your ideas to begin to solve them? Public Housing Option: Tiny Homes, City Sanctioned Encampments, City Funded Camping Materials for nomadic persons. Repurpose Plastic Waste for Public Use (especially with tiny houses and city streets). Ending Hunger: Eliminating Food Waste by expanding food pantries with nearly expired goods. Utilize solar technologies to make refrigeration widely accessible. Expand food networks to ensure our local food economy is strong. Focus on nutritional content rather than carbohydrates. Focus on plant-based diets. Gender Equity – Free Menstrual Products in every restroom. Expand Gender Inclusive and Single Stall restroom options. Petition Chancellor Christ to convert the Unoccupied Mansion into a Safe House for Student Survivors of Sexual Assault. And that’s just a few of my many ideas!

What is your most inspired/unique idea for Berkeley? Berkeley IS the resistance to the state of world affairs today. We have a unique history of intersectionality, resistance, scientific achievement, and compassion. The revolution is happening now. It will not be violent. We can end hunger and homelessness TODAY. I will not waste a moment in office until our resident’s basic needs are met.

How will you be accessible to constituents? I utilize information communication technologies (ICTs), I livestream, and I am active in my community. I see many residents walking down the street and I check in regularly. I will leave QR codes around town to make life easier for people to reach us and I believe that internet is a human right and will try to promote existing programs for digital tech. You can also directly message our team at m.me/Aidan4Berkeley.

Are you using public financing? No

How much money do you expect to spend on your campaign? $500-$1,000. (Stop wasting public money!)

A final thought? This election you have the choice to elect a candidate whose interest is the public good. I am here because I care. This city deserves a leader who is willing to fight for your constitutional rights at every turn. I believe that Berkeley will choose people, planet, and peace over profit and I know together we can transform this system into one that works for all of us, not just a few.

Find Aidan online: Website • Facebook • Instagram • Twitter • Volunteer



