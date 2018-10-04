Homeless woman found dead in Downtown Berkeley on Thursday morning

A woman who was living in a tent on Shattuck Avenue and Dwight Way was found dead Thursday morning, police said.

The Berkeley Police Department responded to a call about an “unattended death” at 6:08 a.m., said Officer Byron White, a BPD spokesman.

The woman was in her late forties, said Sgt. Peter Hong.

“We cannot determine cause of death pending a complete autopsy,” he said in an email to Berkeleyside. “Preliminary information does not suggest foul play; however, investigators are still interviewing people and processing the scene.”

According to a Nixle alert sent out at 9 a.m., northbound lanes on Shattuck will be closed between Dwight and Blake for the “next few hours.” As of 10 a.m. the lanes were still closed, Hong said.

“At some point the coroner’s office is going to collect the deceased,” White said.

A reader reported a large police presence around the area shortly before 9 a.m., where the corner of Shattuck and Dwight, including two tents, was completely blocked off with caution tape.

@berkeleyside police activity at the tent on corner of Dwight and Shattuck-they’ve got the whole area cordoned off with tape. pic.twitter.com/EIQ3M7cqei — Jennifer D (@Jen10mi) October 4, 2018