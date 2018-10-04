Loud, low California Highway Patrol plane wakes South Berkeley up Thursday

A loud, low-flying California Highway Patrol airplane woke many Berkeley residents up Thursday morning.

The plane was “assisting serving warrants” in Berkeley, said CHP Officer Eric Anderson around 6:40 a.m. Anderson said he was unsure which law enforcement agency the plane was assisting. Berkeleyside has reached out to the Berkeley Police Department.

“We work with multiple agencies. I just know it’s in the city of Berkeley,” Anderson said.

Around 8 a.m. KTVU reported that the Oakland Police Department and the FBI were conducting morning operations in multiple locations around the city. Around 9 a.m. the Oakland Police Department confirmed, in an email to Berkeleyside, that its officers “and other law enforcement agencies are serving criminal search warrants throughout the city of Oakland and other neighboring cities.” A spokesman for the department declined to provide more information.

@berkeleyside airplane has been circling over Ashby and Sacramento for over an hour. WHY??? — Sharon Adams (@sjadams131) October 4, 2018

The low loops in Berkeley began at 6 a.m. or earlier, to the chagrin of many sleeping people. Flight radar logs show the plane was in South Berkeley, corroborating reports from many who live in the neighborhood.

Twitter was abuzz with disgruntled Berkeley residents Thursday morning.

“Any idea why there a small plane doing donuts over my house in central Berkeley at 6:00 in the morning?” asked Twitter user @mbeisen.

“This seriously needs to stop,” responded @emdeeay.

“Airplane has been circling over Ashby and Sacramento for over an hour. WHY???” tweeted user @sjadams131 at 6:33 a.m.

One person reported seeing both CHP and BPD tactical officers on the ground on Russell Street.

It’s unbelievably loud and has been circling since at least 6am. Is it a helicopter? — Tabitha O'Melay (@tomelay) October 4, 2018

Initially some had suggested the plane could be connected to Fleet Week, occurring all this week in San Francisco. A volunteer who did not want to give his name said the plane was “absolutely not” connected to the event.

“That’s not us, we don’t start flying till noon,” he said.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., the plane left the South Berkeley area.

“Thanks flying buddy, my alarm just went off and you are finally gone. Wth,” tweeted @DeirdreDPT.

Anderson said the plane will “probably move around.”

This story was updated as more information was provided.