The Nosh Wire: 10.04.18

- Assembly District 15 candidates Buffy Wicks and Jovanka Beckles discuss food policy and agriculture issues (Nosh)
- Investing in West Oakland (East Bay Express)
- Oakland Eats: Mixt to open first East Bay outpost, Crooked City Cider taproom approaches, more (Hoodline)
- Burgerim expands to Bay Area with mini-burgers, halal menu (East Bay Times)
- First Bite: Goodbye brisket, hello breakfast (Diablo Magazine)
- Meat Labs pursue a once-impossible goal: kosher bacon (New York Times)
- Samin Nosrat is the hero we all need right now (Chefs Feed)