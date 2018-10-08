At the sixth Berkeleyside Uncharted Ideas Festival ‘disparate ideas explored and connected’

For the kind of engaged, aware people that choose to go to an ideas festival, Friday and Saturday were clouded by Senate votes on the other side of the country. But more than 40 speakers and performers buoyed festivalgoers at the sixth Berkeleyside Uncharted Festival with ideas for action and deep dives into many of the issues that lay behind immediate tweets and headlines.

Among the feedback from the nearly 500 festivalgoers: “The most vibrant community conversation about real issues that exists!” “An opportunity to escape the daily hustle and step into a multitude of perspectives, ideas, and communities,” “Disparate ideas explored and later connected by humanity,” and “A blast of thought-provoking information that you can chew on for days and weeks.”

Here are some of the images from the two days of the festival.