Update: Power restored after outage for 3,000+ in Northwest Berkeley, Albany

Update. 10:05 p.m. PG&E shows power restored to the area affected earlier in the night

Original story: PG&E is reporting more than 3,000 customers are affected by a power outage in parts of Northwest Berkeley and Albany.

The outage started at 6:43 p.m. according to the PG&E outage map. Estimated restoration is at 10:15 p.m., according to the utility. The cause of the outage is unknown and PG&E is investigating, according to its website.

The area affected roughly bounds University Avenue to the south and Eureka Avenue to the north, San Pablo Avenue to the east and the bay to the west.

Several Berkeleyside readers posted about the outages on Twitter.

@berkeleyside power is out on san pablo at the albany border — mike wisniewski (@chefmike44) October 9, 2018

Karen Hata shared a photograph at around 7:3o p.m. of a portion of Berkeley’s Fourth Street plunged into darkness.

This developing story was updated after publication with new information.