One ‘peeper’ arrested (again) in Berkeley; police ask for help to find another

A man charged in March with stalking and “peeping” into a woman’s window in North Berkeley has been arrested in a police sting after reports that he was seen recently looking into another woman’s window in the neighborhood at least three times.

Police are also asking for help in another “peeping” case. Scroll to the bottom for video.

Pedro Sosa Jacobo, 56, of Oakland was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of felony stalking, committing a crime while on bail — also a felony — and misdemeanor peeping. Berkeleyside received a tip about the arrest from a local resident and asked BPD for details.

Berkeley Police Officer Byron White, department spokesman, said police first got a report Friday from a woman in the 1300 block of Hopkins Street about a man she didn’t know who “had been ‘peeping’ in her windows in the morning.” Police learned in their investigation that the man “was also seen by neighbors ‘peeping’ on two prior occasions.” They told police they recognized the man’s photograph from a news article about his arrest earlier this year.

White said officers were able to determine the man’s identity and get a warrant for his arrest. Wednesday, BPD set up a sting operation and hoped to catch Jacobo in the act.

At about 6:20 a.m., White said Jacobo came back to the home on Hopkins where officers were waiting for him: “When officers tried to detain the suspect on the side of the house, he ran away in the darkness of the morning. With a perimeter already set-up, the suspect did not make it far before he was captured.” White said one officer injured his leg during the foot chase, but Jacobo was taken into custody without further incident.

The case in March — at a home just six blocks away from the one on Hopkins — involved similar allegations: that Jacobo returned repeatedly to look at a woman through her window in the 1300 block of Delaware Street. The resident on Delaware set up a home surveillance system, which helped lead to Jacobo’s arrest in that case. She described Jacobo’s behavior at the time as “super creepy,” and credited Berkeley self-defense business Soja Mind / Body with helping her come to terms with what had happened.

(Surveillance from the March incidents appears below.)

White said he could not say why Jacobo has returned to the same North Berkeley neighborhood in these incidents, or why the man apparently “fixated” on the resident on Hopkins.

“It’s hard to know what’s in the mind of people who peep into windows, but there are some people who have trouble stopping themselves,” White said, speaking generally. “They feel compelled to do this type of behavior.”

White credited alert neighbors with remembering the surveillance footage from March and helping lead police to Jacobo.

“The neighbors recognized the photo [BPD released],” White said. “That surveillance recording is still paying dividends.”

BPD recently reminded the community about its voluntary surveillance camera registry, which can help police solve crimes, White said. More than 100 people have registered their cameras with BPD already, he added.

Jacobo, who works in construction, is being held on $160,000 bail at Santa Rita Jail and is set for arraignment Friday at Wiley Manuel Courthouse in Oakland, according to Alameda County sheriff’s office records online.

The case from March is still underway: Jacobo was charged with four misdemeanors after those incidents, including one count of stalking and three counts of peeping. No further information about the status of that proceeding was immediately available.

Police ask for help to find second peeping Tom

White said Thursday that police also hope the community can help identify another Berkeley peeping Tom who was caught on film last week.

On Oct. 3, at about 5 a.m., the man “walked onto the front porch of a residence on the 1300 block of University Avenue and peered into a window.” White said both videos (below) are from the same incident and show the same man.

Police ask anyone with information to call BPD’s Special Victims Unit at 510-981-5715.