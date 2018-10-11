The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley this weekend

HARVEST FESTIVAL AT THE PARK Celebrate Berkeley’s culture of sustainable food at the city’s annual Harvest Festival on Saturday Oct. 13. The event promises live music, kids’ activities, a crop swap, a seed swap and food contests at an event that honors foods grown, harvested and prepared by members of the Berkeley community. There will also be guided tours of nearby community gardens, as well as workshops on topics such as pollinators, preparing your garden for the fall season and backyard gardening techniques. Participating organizations include the Ecology Center, Transition Berkeley, the Berkeley Community Gardening Collaborative and the BUSD Gardening and Cooking Program. The Harvest Festival is free. Cedar Rose Park, near North Berkeley BART, Saturday Oct. 13, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SCREENING OF ‘HUMAN FLOW’ DOCUMENTARY On Saturday the Unitarian Universalist Church of Berkeley hosts a free screening of Human Flow, an “epic film journey” led by renowned artist Ai Weiwei that gives a powerful visual expression to the subject of global migration. It is estimated that more than 65 million people around the world have been forced from their homes to escape famine, climate change and war in the greatest human displacement since World War II. The screening will be preceded by refreshments, art-making and story sharing. Unitarian Universalist Church of Berkeley, 1 Lawson Road, Kensington, 7 p.m. screening, doors open at 5:30 p.m. Event is free but requires registration.

PEOPLE’S PARK MURAL REDEDICATION On Sunday local fans of People’s Park will hold a People’s Park Mural Rededication event. Osha Neumann of the East Bay Community Law Center, one of the creators of the mural along with with Brian Thiele, says he hopes it will be an event where talk about, among other things the park as it is today, the threats to it, the struggle to maintain it and why it is important. The mural, which is on the north side of the Amoeba Records building at the northwest corner of People’s Park, illustrates the struggle and creativity of the history of the creation of the park. Rededication event at noon on Sunday Oct. 14.

FREE OUTDOOR CINEMA Sunday is the final chance to catch the free Summer Cinema Series: “Dance, Dance, Dance—Dancing in the Streets,” organized by the Downtown Berkeley Association and BAMPFA using the museum’s giant outdoor screen on Addison Street. The movie will be the Les Demoiselles de Rochefort, the 1967 musical written and directed by Jacques Demy. Catherine Deneuve and sister Françoise Dorléac are twins lifted out of their small-town reveries by a troupe of wandering entertainers led by “Mr. American in Paris” himself, Gene Kelly. “Not merely charming or amusing, but profoundly moving” (Sight and Sound). Bring chairs, blankets and enjoy Babette treats, snacks and beverages at the movie; and/or a bite downtown before or after the show. Movie starts at 4 p.m.

WATERSHED ENVIRONMENTAL POETRY FESTIVAL The 23rd Annual Watershed Environmental Poetry Festival! “Stand Up for the Earth” kicks off on Saturday at noon, preceded by a guided walk along Strawberry Creek and UC Berkeley campus, that starts at 10:30 a.m.. The event features readings by more than 30 poets and writers, including Pulitzer Prize-winner and US Poet Laureate 1995-97 Robert Hass, Brenda Hillman, Forrest Gander, Lucille Land Day, and many more. There are also exhibits, tents, tables by literary organizations, presses, magazines, and environmental organizations. Bring your lunch or visit the adjacent farmers market. Free event sponsored by Poetry Flash, Ecology Center, Pegasus Books Downtown, Moe’s Books; wheelchair accessible. For information visit Poetryflash.org, call 510-525-5476, or email: info@poetryflash.org. Noon-4:30 p.m. Civic Center Park, downtown Berkeley.

Also featured on Berkeleyside:

Drummer Allison Miller raised the Boom (Tic Boom)

Big Screen Berkeley: Mill Valley Film Festival