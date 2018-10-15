The Berkeley Wire: 10.15.18

- In AD 15 race, differences in approach overshadow agreements in policy (SF Chronicle)
- Berkeley man killed in shooting near Hayward (East Bay Times)
- Cal grad students solves quantum verification problem (Quanta Magazine)
- Cafe Ohlone brings native food to Berkeley (KQED)
- Homeless may have to scale back possessions under proposed plan (SF Chronicle)
- People's Park mural rededicated to ongoing social causes (Daily Cal)
- Norman Yao awarded Packard Fellowship (UC Berkeley)
- Cal students to take mandatory sexual violence refresher course (Daily Cal)
- UC Berkeley no ‘arms-length ivory tower,’ research chief says (UC Berkeley)
- Newest campus building a hub for ‘healthy futures’ (UC Berkeley)
- 10 reasons you need to explore quirky Berkeley (USA Today)
- Crypto-fueled music fest arrives in Berkeley this month (Bitcoinist)