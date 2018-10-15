The Nosh Wire: 10.15.18

- Funny, snarky, charming: Berkeley Bowl's social media accounts are worth following (Nosh)
- Something's stirring at Telegraph Avenue's pink Hooper's Chocolates house (Hoodline)
- Samin Nosrat serves up 'Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat' on Netflix (KQED)
- Gaumenkitzel Is schnitzel, spätzle, beer, and more (Oakland Magazine)
- Who’s behind Oakland’s mysterious sugar tax sign? (Oakland North)
- Walnut Creek shopping center switches course, lets Jade Garden restaurant stay after all (East Bay Times)
- KoJa Kitchen coming to Fremont’s Pacific Commons (East Bay Times)
- Cal-Italian fare coming to a quiet stretch of South Berkeley (Eater)