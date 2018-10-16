Berkeleyside’s new ‘Election 2018’ section will help with your Berkeley ballot

Election Day is 21 days away, but voting is already underway in Berkeley. Ballots have hit the mailboxes, and early voting at the Registrar of Voter’s office began last week.

You may also want to check your voter registration status (where you can see elements of your voting history, which is pretty nifty, or creepy — not sure which!). Need to register to vote or update your information? Re-register online through Oct. 22.

This year, for the first time, you can also go into the Registrar of Voters office (1225 Fallon St. in Oakland) to register and cast a ballot all the way up through Election Day. You can’t leave with the ballot, however: You must fill it out in the office.

The clock is ticking and our resources are limited. What information are you still seeking about Berkeley campaigns? Let us know in the comments.