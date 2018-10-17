Boy, 15, robbed outside Berkeley High, 3 teens arrested

Police arrested a young woman and two 17-year-old boys Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of robbing a 15-year-old boy outside Berkeley High, authorities report.

A local parent who saw eight or nine police cars and several teenagers handcuffed on the ground Tuesday asked Berkeleyside to find out what had happened: “As a BHS parent I would love to know what was going on,” she wrote. “It’s really frustrating that BUSD keeps us always in the dark.”

Officer Byron White, Berkeley police spokesman, said BPD got a call at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday about a group of six teenagers who were described as fighting at Allston Way and Milvia Street.

As officers investigated, however, police determined that one of the teens, a 15-year-old boy from El Cerrito, had been the victim of a robbery carried out by three of the others. During the robbery, the boy’s hand was injured. He was treated for the injury at the scene.

“When officers searched the trio, they also discovered a ‘window punch’ (burglary tool) as well as a quantity of powder cocaine and marijuana,” White said. He described the amount of marijuana as “significant.”

Officers arrested the trio on suspicion of robbery, possession of marijuana for sale, possession of narcotic controlled substances and burglary tools.

The arrested teens were identified as 18-year-old Camila Brisco of Oakland, and two 17-year-old boys, one from San Leandro and one from San Lorenzo. Brisco is no longer in custody, having posted bail, according to online records from the Alameda County sheriff’s office.

White said BPD did not have information about whether any of the teens are BUSD students.

Berkeleyside has asked BUSD if it was aware of the incident. This story will be updated if that information is provided.