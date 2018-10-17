Shop Talk: CP Shades; Purusha Yoga; Sock Pop; Raven and Rose; Dark Entry

CP SHADES The Sausalito-based clothing retailer CP Shades is set to open a store on Ashby at College in the Elmwood, in the space formerly occupied by clothing boutique Azalea which closed in January. It’s a return to Berkeley for CP Shades as it had a store on Fourth Street in the late 1990s. CP Shades is a family-owned company that has cut, sewn and dyed garments in its factory, that’s operated on 100% renewable energy, for 40 years. Its flagship store is in Santa Monica and it has retail locations worldwide. We’ve reached out for more information, including an opening date, and will update this story when we get more details. CP Shades, 2633 Ashby Ave. (at College), Berkeley 94705. Connect on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

PURUSHA YOGA STUDIO A new yoga studio is coming to Berkeley in early 2019. Purusha Yoga’s husband-and-wife team, Joy Ravelli and Eric Sparks, have been running a studio in the Outer Richmond in San Francisco since 2012. The couple had been looking for an East Bay location for some time before finding the space that was formerly the home of Personal Pizazz on upper Claremont Avenue. “Our friend, former Purusha teacher Carmen Casado, told of us this space in her neighborhood. When we saw it we knew it was ideal. Everything from the light to the spacious layout was warm and inviting,” said Sparks. He added that neighbors and officials from the city have been very kind and supportive so far

Ravelli was introduced to yoga at the age of 15, and, by the time she was in the 20s, she was offering teacher training in colleges and studios in Massachusetts and San Francisco. Sparks has roots in the East Bay; he grew up in Berkeley and began a dance career with Sally Streets-Nichols at Berkeley Ballet Theatre. “Many of our students, and even teachers, have been making moves toward the East Bay, and we have always loved the spirit and natural beauty of Berkeley,” he said.

Purusha, which means “true self” in Sanskrit, will offer group classes in the classic eight-limb practices and philosophies of Hatha and Raja yoga in a variety of styles, including vinyasa, yin and restorative, as well as personalized yoga coaching sessions. Purusha Yoga will also have IAYT certified yoga therapists and professionals on staff offering holistic services such as yoga therapy, Thai yoga bodywork and other services to aid in deepening one’s practice. And the studio will offer 200 and 300-hour yoga teacher training programs. “We will also continue to support under-served populations through our sister non-profit, Purusha Seva Project, by offering donation-based classes for seniors, veterans and others. This project has been running successfully since 2008 and we are excited to bring it to the East Bay,” said Sparks.

Purusha Yoga is hopeful for a January opening, pending approvals from city planning, and will open its doors with a celebratory ceremony. Purusha Yoga, 3048 Claremont Ave., (near The Uplands), Berkeley 94105. Tel: 415-312-8614 / 415-694-8412. Purusha Yoga will be open seven days a week, with a schedule of group classes between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Connect on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOCK POP Finally, a business will inhabit the old LuluLemon space at College and Ashby in the Elmwood, empty since 2016 — but it will be short-lived. Sock Pop will fill the space with socks and more for three months through Jan. 15. The retailer formerly took up temporary residence as a pop-up shop in the former Panache Hair Salon space just up the street from the old LuluLemon. The popup shop will have a soft-opening on Friday and will offer limited inventory as it continues to set up shop. Sock Pop, 2956 College (at Ashby), Berkeley 94705. Tel: 510-519-8873. Connect with Sock Pop on Facebook.

RAVEN & ROSE What does a “green” hair salon look like? Husband-and-wife team Noel and Rebecca Shabazian opened Raven & Rose on July 28, bringing over 30 years of salon experience with them, along with a set of eco-values. The two have worked in San Francisco salons and were previously stylists at Elixir in North Berkeley. “We could not justify opening another salon without being responsible for the waste generated by our business. We promote sustainability in our industry and educate clients about alternative recycling options,” said Rebecca. Bay Area natives, the couple said the business is the first Green Circle certified salon in the Berkeley/Albany area. Their recycling program includes recovering and re-purposing up to 95% of resources that were once considered waste materials (such as hair, leftover color, foils, gloves, color tubes, etc).

They are also currently fundraising for CUT IT OUT: The Beauty Community Against Domestic Abuse. The program mobilizes and educates salon professionals to spot domestic violence among clients, co-workers, family and friends to be able to provide support and resources to those in dangerous relationships.

Rebecca grew up within walking distance of the shop and always dreamed of owning a business in her home neighborhood. JC & Co. Hair Design previously occupied the space for over 20 years and closed recently. “One day we drove past the vacant storefront on the corner of Solano and Stannage and decided it was worth contacting the landlord. He took a chance on us and our dream came true. We absolutely lucked out and are grateful for the opportunity to be here with wonderful neighbors and to be part of this fantastic community,” Rebecca said.

Raven & Rose is hoping to expand its staff in the coming months and begin a comprehensive apprenticeship program for newly licensed cosmetologists. Raven & Rose, 1154 Solano Ave. (at Stannage), Albany 94706. Tel: 510-529-4790. Open Tue. – Sat., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Connect on Facebook and Instagram.

DARK ENTRY Dark Entry, in business since 2004 at 2589 Telegraph Ave. (at Blake), was on the verge of closure when we wrote about it in April 2017, and it officially closed its doors for good on July 28 after being evicted from the space. The store, which sells clothing and shoes, party accessories and miscellaneous paraphernalia related to Goth, Punk, Metal and Alt Rock fashion, had started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to stay open, but was unsuccessful at reaching its goal. The business still has an active website and Facebook page. Owner Linda Boudousquie may continue to sell its popular products through the website.

Shop Talk is Berkeleyside’s regular Berkeley local business column. If you’re a Berkeley business with news, or a Berkeleyside reader who has spotted a change in your neighborhood or on your travels, shoot us an email with the details at editors@berkeleyside.com. Read previous Shop Talk columns. And catch up with all food and drink related business news with our Nosh coverage.