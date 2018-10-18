The It List: Five things to do in Berkeley, weekend of Oct. 19-21

SUPERFEST Superfest International Disability Film Festival is the longest running disability film festival in the world. Nine short films will be shown in two sessions on Saturday at the Magnes Collection in downtown Berkeley (the festival continues on Sunday at the Contemporary Jewish Museum in San Francisco). The organizers say Superfest provides a chance to see the most cutting-edge disability films in the world, and meet some of the filmmakers and judges. The films are shot and produced on five continents and range from observational documentary to action films to stop motion animation. Superfest is one of the few festivals worldwide that is accessible to disabled filmgoers of all kinds. Saturday, Oct. 20, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Magnes Collection, 2121 Allston Way.

PETER TOSH It’s the 25th annual Peter Tosh birthday celebration for all lovers of reggae music at Cornerstone on Friday night. Here’s what the organizers say: “It is a Rasta Tribute to the ‘Mystic Man’, a visionary and legend, Peter Tosh aka The Bush Doctor. Come in your Red, Gold and Green. Come alone or with your King or Queen.” Performers include Half Pint, Warrior King, and The Rastaenes, as well as KPFA DJ Spliff Skankin. Friday, Oct. 19, 8:30 p.m., Cornerstone, 2367 Shattuck Ave.

DAVID BERKELEY Songwriter and author David Berkeley was called “a musical poet” in the San Francisco Chronicle and lauded for his “lustrous, melancholy voice” by The New York Times. Berkeley performs at the Berkeley City Club on Sunday for the release of his newest set of songs, a political EP entitled “The Faded Red and Blue.” Here’s what he says: “The songs speak to a variety of issues plaguing our nation and world today, and yet overall the collection is hopeful and even unifying.” God knows, we all need that. Sunday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., Berkeley City Club, 2315 Durant Ave.

HOMELESSNESS IN BERKELEY Berkeley Public Library is holding a community resources event on homelessness on Saturday at the Central Library. The event provides an opportunity to look into how the city is addressing homelessness and to find out the services offered by different providers. In addition to displays from 13 providers, there will be three breakout sessions: an overview of city services at noon, a legal workshop to “know your rights” at 1 p.m., and a focus on LGBTQ and youth homelessness at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Central Library, 2090 Kittredge St.

OUR MUSIC FESTIVAL I like to be generous, but the premise behind Our Music Festival seems so, I don’t know, 2017. It’s the world’s first-ever music festival to be powered by blockchain technology: the organizers did an ICO (look it up) for the OMF token, planning to create “a decentralized festival network and build OMF into an internationally recognized festival brand and utility token.” The very first Our Music Festival is Saturday at the Greek Theatre. The lineup includes Zedd, Big Sean, Matt + Kim, 3LAU and Charlotte Lawrence. Saturday, Oct. 20, 5 p.m., Hearst Greek Theatre, 2001 Gayley Rd.

