The Nosh Wire: 10.23.18

- Six styles of ramen to slurp in the East Bay (Nosh)
- Major San Diego brewer Modern Times is coming for the Bay Area (Eater)
- Leading Bay Area bagel maker adds second location in Oakland (Eater)
- Oakland’s Noodle Theory brings its ramen to Moraga (East Bay Times)
- Dungeness crab season nears in California, but toxins pose a familiar threat (SFGate)
- Where to get pumpkin-spiced in the Bay Area (7x7)
- What’s new at Swan’s Marketplace (East Bay Express)
- A walkable tour of Berkeley's best wineries (The Press)