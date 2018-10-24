Berkeley’s oldest restaurant, Spenger’s Fresh Fish Grotto, has permanently closed

Anyone hoping to pop into Spenger’s restaurant Wednesday for a cocktail and oysters or full seafood dinner was greeted by darkness. A white paper sign posted on the locked front door read, “Spenger’s has closed its doors permenatly (sic)! As of today Wednesday October 24, 2018. Sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused you!”

When Berkeleyside called the West Berkeley restaurant, Kevin Campbell, who said he was with the Kelly Restaurant Group, which owns — or owned — Spenger’s, picked up the phone: “Thank you for calling the former Spenger’s.”

Campbell, who is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where Kelly Restaurant Group is based, said he couldn’t say much at this time but confirmed the restaurant had been transferred back to “the owners of the development.”

Spenger’s Fresh Fish Grotto, Berkeley’s oldest restaurant, in a building that’s a city historical landmark, was originally the home of Bavarian immigrant and fisherman Johann Spenger. He started selling clams and beer from the front of the building in the 1890s. The eatery at 1919 Fourth St. expanded through the years and over the Spenger’s generations, becoming a full-service restaurant in the 1930s. It’s always specialized in fresh seafood and was known for thick clam chowder served with baskets of crusty San Francisco sourdough bread on the side.

Frank “Buddy” Spenger Jr., grandson of Johann, ran the restaurant in its prime, from about 1940-1998. Buddy lived above the restaurant until his death in 2003. In 1998, in ill health and facing declining profits, he sold his family business to McCormick & Schmick’s, then based in Portland, Oregon.

In what’s likely a reflection of the challenges of the chain fine dining business, at least some McCormick & Schmick’s restaurants are now a brand or “concept”, as it says on its website, of the Kelly Restaurant Group.

(There are other McCormick & Schmick’s establishments not owned by Kelly.)

According to Campbell, Spenger’s was sold to Kelly Restaurant Group a year ago by Landry’s Inc., a hospitality company based in Texas.

The West Berkeley block where Spenger’s is located has seen an overhaul in recent years, adding retail shops, office space and parking. The Spenger’s footprint may have shrunk as part of that project. During construction on the block, workers found ancient Native American remains buried underground.

The vast Spenger’s parking lot across the street, which had been slated for a large housing and commercial development, has been the site of a major controversy around its landmark status as an Ohlone shellmound.

In September the developers of the project gave the rights back to its owners, after failing to use a state law to fast-track a building permit.

