Opinion: Top 10 reasons these District 8 leaders are voting for Mary Kay Lacey for city council

She has been a successful attorney, giving her the skill set to balance being be a fierce advocate and a collaborative partner with City Council colleagues.

There has been a distinct lack of leadership on neighborhood issues in District 8 for the last four years, and we are fortunate that a person of Mary Kay’s professional competence and stellar reputation has “stepped up” to be that leader. Here are the top 10 reasons we are voting for Mary Kay Lacey, and we hope you will join us.