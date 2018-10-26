The Nosh Wire: 10.26.18

- Chow Oakland to close after only 8 months in business (Nosh)
- The Oakland Coliseum serves up locally raised crickets as new stadium snack (Oakland North)
- Diablo Dish: Brown Sugar Kitchen 2.0 coming soon to Uptown Oakland (Diablo Magazine)
- After dining at the world’s best restaurant, Oakland’s G-Eazy craves a Bay Area burrito (SFGate)
- Public Bar and Nabiq open at the Public Market (E'ville Eye)
- Calavera celebrates Day of the Dead (Oakland Magazine)
