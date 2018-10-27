Berkeley mayor announces ‘vigil against hate’ after Pittsburgh shooting

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín has announced a vigil Saturday night after the morning’s fatal shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. His message appears below in full.

Today we woke up to news of a horrible mass shooting, this time at a synagogue during a service. I am saddened and outraged over this heinous attack which occurred on the holy day of Shabbat, a day of rest, reflection and prayer for the Jewish people. This hate crime strikes at the heart of the Jewish community and has made people afraid to visit their synagogue for fear of their safety. I want to thank the Berkeley Police Department for immediately increasing patrols around synagogues in Berkeley.

Today we weep for the tragic loss of lives, and my heart goes out to the family and friends of all the victims.

This is the third mass shooting at a place of worship in the last few years. Our places of worship are sanctuaries, places for our community to come together and pray. Everyone regardless of their religion or background should feel safe to visit their church or synagogue. Sadly, that sense of safety has been shattered. The divisive and toxic environment in this country has empowered people to commit acts of violence. The easy access to guns also makes it easier for crimes like these to occur.

We implore Congress to immediately enact tougher gun laws. Contrary to Trump’s suggestion that we arm ourselves to avoid becoming victims is not the solution, it further fans the flames of violence.

We condemn this act of bigotry and hatred and ask everyone to reach out to their Jewish friends and neighbors to offer their support and condolences. Let’s stand together at this difficult time and let everyone know that hate has no place in our community and in our country.

We ask that Jewish residents of Berkeley and all Berkeleyans join us tonight for a Havdalah, a vigil against Hate, at 9:15 PM after the end of Shabbat, at Congregation Beth El, 1301 Oxford Street, Berkeley. We will lift up our voices in song and solidarity and support each other.