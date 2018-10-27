Police respond to shooting at the marina

One person was shot early Saturday morning at the Berkeley Marina, authorities report.

Police responded to the O dock, near Seawall Drive, at about 12:20 a.m. for a man who had been shot in the leg, according to unconfirmed scanner traffic reviewed by Berkeleyside. Officers applied a tourniquet to the man’s injury in preparation for the Berkeley Fire Department’s arrival.

Police remained at the marina speaking with witnesses and conducting the investigation as of 12:30 a.m., according to radio reports.

The man was taken to Highland Hospital “Code 3” just after 12:30 a.m. He was being taken into surgery shortly before 1 a.m.

Berkeleyside has asked the Berkeley Police Department for further details and will update this report when it is provided.

According to an unofficial Berkeleyside tally, there have been at least 11 shootings this year in Berkeley where someone was injured. At least two of those incidents had more than one victim. There have also been at least eight reports of gunfire with no reported victim.

Two people also were shot just over the Berkeley border in Oakland near 63rd and Market streets. One of them, a Berkeley resident, did not survive.

In two other incidents, authorities handled reports from shooting victims in Berkeley but the locations where the violence actually happened were not confirmed.

Police also responded to gunfire at the Berkeley Marina in August. A man who ended up in the water sustained an injury but authorities said no one was shot.

In September, a man told police he was shot at a West Berkeley homeless camp north of University Avenue near Hearst Avenue.

Berkeleyside will update this report if additional information is provided.